Armand J. Ouellette, 63, of Fall River passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at home surrounded by his family after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was the loving husband of 37 years to Karen (Paulo) Ouellette. Born in Fall River, son of Francis Armand Ouellette of Fall River and the late Claudette (Perrault) Ouellette, he was a lifelong resident of the city and a 1974 graduate of Bishop Connolly High School and a communicant of Holy Name Church in Fall River. Armand was a Sergeant on the Fall River Police Department where he served for 35 years until his retirement at age 55. He was an avid fisherman and a member of the Fall River Bass Anglers Club. He was also a member of the Fall River and Massachusetts Police Associations. Mr. Ouellette is survived by his wife Karen; his father; mother in law, Marion Paulo of Fall River; two sons, Thomas A. Ouellette and his wife Kayla and Michael J. Ouellette and his wife Sarah all of Fall River; four grandchildren, Henry, Nathan, Hadley and Zachary Ouellette; a brother, Robert Ouellette and his wife Kathleen of Portsmouth, RI; two sisters, Francine White and her husband Kenneth of Fall River and Claudine Ouellette and her fianc Anthony Brown of Plymouth; and several nieces, nephews and brother and sister in laws. In accordance with his wishes Armand will be cremated and calling hours are Monday from 4-8pm in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River. His funeral will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 9am from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Holy Name Church, Hanover St., Fall River. Interment will be in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. For memorial register or facility directions go to, www.hathawayfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of Dana Farber, 450 Brookline Ave., Suite 120, Boston, MA 02215.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 28, 2019