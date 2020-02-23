|
Armand Martin, age 96, of Somerset, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Somerset Ridge Center. He was born in Fall River; he was the son of the late Joseph and Malvina (Gill) Martin. Armand served in the US Navy during WWII. He retired from General Dynamics as a press operator. Armand is survived by a niece, Joan Felix of Somerset. He also was the brother of the late Lillian Bossen. Private services are entrusted with the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Online guestbook available at www.boule funeralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 23, 2020