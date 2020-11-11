Armand W. Boucher 73, peacefully passed away following a long illness at his home on Monday, November 9, 2020. His wife Brenda (Rodrigues) Boucher, of N. Las Vegas, NV, and his daughter Gina M. Boucher, of Queen Creek, AZ, were at his side. He was the son of the late Armand P. and Amelia Boucher and brother of the late Nancy Fletcher, all of New Bedford, MA. Mr. Boucher was born in 1947 in New Bedford, MA and had resided in North Las Vegas, NV since 2002. He was a Third Class E4 Radarman in the US Navy from 1966 to 1972 and was stationed aboard the USS Lucid where he completed two tours of service in the Vietnam War. He was a long time employee of the US Postal Service where he began his career as a letter carrier in 1970. He retired as Postmaster of Fairhaven, MA in 2002. He enjoyed traveling, cooking, and woodworking in his garage workshop. Armand will be loved and missed by his wife Brenda, his daughter Gina, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Cheryl and Robert Reynolds, both of Fall River, MA, as well as several nieces and nephews. No services are planned at this time.



