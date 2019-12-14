|
|
Arminda M. (Lopes) Barreira, 86, of Fall River passed away December 13, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Alvaro V. Barreira. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna (Goncalo) Lopes and had been a lifelong resident of this city. Mrs. Barreira was a communicant of Santo Christo Parish, Fall River and had worked as a Floor Lady at the former Modern Dress until her retirement in 1972. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren. Along with her husband, survivors include her children: Theresa A. Cabral, Arminda R. Cabral (husband: Joseph) and Alvaro V. Barreira, Jr (wife: Patricia), all of Fall River; her sister: Constance Farabini of Taunton; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter and several brothers and sisters. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 8 AM from the Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia St., Fall River, MA 02721 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM at Santo Christo Parish, Columbia St., Fall River. Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Monday from 5 | 8 PM. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes. com
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 14, 2019