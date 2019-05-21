Arthur A. Malloy Jr., 91, of Somerset, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Margaret (Medeiros) Malloy. Arthur was born in Fall River the son of the late Arthur A. Malloy Sr. and Eva (Gagnon) Malloy. Arthur worked for the Ridco Casting Company in Pawtucket as a foreman for many years, retiring in 1994. He was a communicant of Saint John of God Church. Mr. Malloy built his own home, enjoyed working with wood and made various furniture in his home. Arthurs true passion was taking care of his lawn and keeping in touch with the neighbors on his back deck. He truly cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. Survivors are two grandchildren: Jason Mercier and his wife Jamie of Tiverton; Jennifer Mercier of Fall River; five great grandchildren: Dylan, Callie, Owen, Alexis and Capri. His Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 9am from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton Street, Somerset, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10am in Saint John of God Church, 996 Brayton Ave., Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend, burial to follow in Saint Patrick Cemetery, Somerset. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 672-3572. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to , 70 Walnut St, Wellesley, MA 02481. Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home. Published in The Herald News on May 21, 2019