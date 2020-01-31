|
Arthur Maurice Lamarre (1925-2020), son of Andre and Yvonne Lamarre, died peacefully at St. Annes Hospital on January 28th, 2020 due to respiratory failure at the age of 94. A lifelong resident of Fall River, Arthur is lovingly remembered by son, Dennis Lamarre of Fall River, granddaughter, Jessica Phillips of Middleboro, sister, Georgette Antaya of Westport, and many nieces and nephews. He never learned to swim but despite this Arthur touched both Atlantic and Pacific waters while serving in the Navy for 3 1/2 years on armed guard duty merchant ships S.S. Edward Doking, S.S. Wolverine, and S.S. John M. Schofield. He was discharged from the Philippines in 1945 and during shore leave met his soulmate Dorothy Dot Zaia. They were happily married for 53 years until her death in 1999. Arthur was a dedicated worker at Remy Moving for 11 years nd Fall River Gas for 25 years. He loved to bowl, competing in 3 local leagues. In his final goodbye to his granddaughter, Arthur told her what he always told her: Be good, something we all should aspire to in his memory. Arthur was a strong, proud man with a big heart and will be sorely missed by all of the lives he has touched. Funeral service to which relatives and friends are invited will be held on Sunday, February 2nd at 3 PM at South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant St. Fall River, MA. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 12- 3 PM, prior to the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Vincents Childrens Emergency Clothing Fund, 2425 Highland Ave. Fall River, MA 02720. www.SouthCoastFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 31, 2020