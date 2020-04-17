|
Arthur O. Longchamps, age 94, of Swansea, passed away at home on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was the husband of the late Frances (Kowalski) Longchamps to whom he was married to for 50 years. A WWII Naval Veteran, 1942-1946, Arthur served as a Signalman aboard an LST that included three invasions. Born in Fall River on August 14, 1925, he was a son of the late Albert Longchamps and Alice (Patterson) Longchamps. Arthur began his career as a Lineman for New England Power for 32 years before his retirement as a General Foreman in 1987. He enjoyed travelling, spending his winters in Florida and above all else, he loved gathering with family and friends and any party that included a cake. He is survived by two children; Janet Longchamps of Swansea and Roger Longchamps and his wife Elaine of Easthampton, two grandchildren; Jason Longchamps and his partner Todd and Jaime Longchamps Todd and her husband Greg, two great-grandchildren; Roman and Sophia Todd and one brother; Ernest Longchamps. Arthur was predeceased by his siblings; Leo and Armand Longchamps and Jeanne Langlais. His family would like to extend a special thank you to Arthurs niece, Susan Willen, for her love and for taking such good care of their father before his passing. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, his funeral services and burial will be private for the immediate family. A public funeral Mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arthurs honor may be made to, Swansea Ambulance Corps., 285 Wilbur Ave., Swansea, MA 02777. His funeral arrangements are in the care of Waring - Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, Swansea. For online tributes: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 17, 2020