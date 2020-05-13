|
Arthur "Junior"Ratcliffe, Jr., age 90, passed away Fri., May 8, 2020 in Newport Hospital. Born in Tiverton, a son of the late Arthur Ratcliffe Sr. and Beatrice (Walbank) Ratcliffe, he was a lifelong resident of Portsmouth. A Veteran of the United States Army, he served during the Korean War. A skilled cloth maker, he worked at Bershire-Hathaway for 20 years before his retirement in 1990. He is survived one sister, Joann Lackie of FL and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Dorothy B. Mixter and Franklin and Kenneth Ratcliffe. His burial in the MA. National Cemetery in Bourne will be private and is in the care of the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, Fall River. To leave a note of condolence, please visit www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 13, 2020