The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 676-1933
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
MA. National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Ratcliffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Ratcliffe Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Ratcliffe Jr. Obituary
Arthur "Junior"Ratcliffe, Jr., age 90, passed away Fri., May 8, 2020 in Newport Hospital. Born in Tiverton, a son of the late Arthur Ratcliffe Sr. and Beatrice (Walbank) Ratcliffe, he was a lifelong resident of Portsmouth. A Veteran of the United States Army, he served during the Korean War. A skilled cloth maker, he worked at Bershire-Hathaway for 20 years before his retirement in 1990. He is survived one sister, Joann Lackie of FL and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Dorothy B. Mixter and Franklin and Kenneth Ratcliffe. His burial in the MA. National Cemetery in Bourne will be private and is in the care of the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, Fall River. To leave a note of condolence, please visit www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
Download Now