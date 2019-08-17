|
Arthur S. Medeiros, 94, resident of Fall River since 1973, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at Catholic Memorial Home with his loving family by his side. Born in Santo Antonio, So Miguel, Aores, he was the husband of the late Maria Natalia (Tavares) Medeiros and the son of the late Joo Santos Medeiros and the late Maria do Carmo (Mello) Medeiros. Prior to retiring, Arthur worked for the Foxboro Co. He was a parishioner of Espirito Santo Church, enjoyed working on his vineyards in his backyard and tending to his prized canaries which he cherished. He looked forward to spending time with his ultimate prize, his children, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren Arthur was the father to Tony Medeiros of Westport, Mary Furtado of Canada, Natalie Mota of Fall River, Arthur T. Medeiros of Assonet, Libby Furtado of Bermuda, Cedalia Cabral of Berkley, Rosemarie Mendes of Canada and his beloved late son, Joseph R. Medeiros; 16 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Jaime, Jose, Joo S. Medeiros, Irene Oliveira, & Maria do Carmo Bettencourt. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Monday, Aug. 19th here at 9:00 A.M. with a Mass of Christian Burial in Espirito Santo Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours Sunday, Aug 18th from 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 17, 2019