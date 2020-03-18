|
Arthur 'Archie' Tessier, 97, formerly of Fall River and Dartmouth, passed away peacefully, with his loving family by his side on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his 'home away from home', Somerset Ridge. He was the loving husband of 60 years to the late Georgiana 'Jean' (Oliveira) Tessier. A union laborer and foreman of Local 610, he was employed by Collins Construction for over 30 years. He was a member of St. John's Fishing Club. A Navy veteran of WWII, he served on the USS Card as 2nd class Boatswains Mate. He had a love for dancing the jitterbug and waltz at the Lincoln Park Ballroom with his beloved wife. He enjoyed nothing more than gathering with his family, listening to music and singing his favorite songs. A lifelong Yankee fan, he always enjoyed the rivalry of a Red Sox Yankee game. He was the father of Paul Tessier and Joyce Patenaude (loving companion Philip Polizzotto), the father in law of the late Ronald L. Patenaude, the grandfather of Lori Lavallee, Darlene Patenaude (boyfriend Jon Furtado), Cheryl Pavao (husband Peter), Ronald Patenaude, Jr. (wife Jessica), Paul A. Tessier, Darlene Tessier, Debra Tessier, Melanie Jorge and Tammy Machado; great-grandfather of Kelli, Justin, Drew, Leah, Madison, Jayden, Raygen, Tori and Leo; great-great-grandfather of Greyson; brother of Corine Feno and the late Theresa Labond, Irene Fournier, Doris 'Dora' Hacking and Ovila 'Pete' Tessier, son of the late Alcidas and Zena (Duval) Tessier. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Due to the unfortunate circumstances that social distancing has been mandated, services for Arthur will be limited to immediate family. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to . 480 Pleasant St. Watertown, MA 02472. Arrangements by Auclair Funeral Home. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 18, 2020