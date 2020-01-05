|
Arthur V. Perez, age 83, passed away on January 1, 2020. He was the husband of Marie (Rapoza) Perez for 62 years, and son of the late Miguel and Rose (Vargas) Perez. Arthur was a United States Air Force Veteran who served for 26 years in military, and Air National Guard and was a veteran of Desert Storm. He was a Little League coach for his sons team the Atheletic As, enjoyed auto mechanics, going fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children: Jodie Facchiano (husband Anthony), Kris Perez (wife Belkis) and Marc Perez, siblings: Edna Shrank, John, Raymond & David Perez, Rosalee Gabriel, Marion Hardin, and Josephine Mitchell, grandchildren: Kerin, Nicholas, Kellie, Alyssa, Aaliyah, Rose and Gia, great grandchildren: Russell and Dominic, and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Glanys Bozzolo, and grandfather of the late Kurt Perez. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Tuesday, January 7th here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Josephs Church at 10 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours on Monday, January 6th from 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 5, 2020