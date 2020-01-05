Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Josephs Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur V. Perez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur V. Perez Obituary
Arthur V. Perez, age 83, passed away on January 1, 2020. He was the husband of Marie (Rapoza) Perez for 62 years, and son of the late Miguel and Rose (Vargas) Perez. Arthur was a United States Air Force Veteran who served for 26 years in military, and Air National Guard and was a veteran of Desert Storm. He was a Little League coach for his sons team the Atheletic As, enjoyed auto mechanics, going fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children: Jodie Facchiano (husband Anthony), Kris Perez (wife Belkis) and Marc Perez, siblings: Edna Shrank, John, Raymond & David Perez, Rosalee Gabriel, Marion Hardin, and Josephine Mitchell, grandchildren: Kerin, Nicholas, Kellie, Alyssa, Aaliyah, Rose and Gia, great grandchildren: Russell and Dominic, and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Glanys Bozzolo, and grandfather of the late Kurt Perez. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Tuesday, January 7th here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Josephs Church at 10 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours on Monday, January 6th from 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -