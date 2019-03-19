|
Augustine G. Rocha "Gus", 75 of Fall River passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Sacred Heart Nursing home in New Bedford. Augustine was passionate about educating others and he did so for over 30 years as a teacher at Morton Junior High and Durfee High School in Fall River. He was the son of the late George and Isabel (Botelho) Rocha and the brother of the late George Rocha of Fall River. He is survived by his son George A. Rocha of Fall River and his daughter Jennifer Cabral, son- in-law Ozzie Cabral and his two grandchildren Madison and Mason of Swansea and as well as his nieces and great nephews. All services are private at the request of the family. For online condolences www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 19, 2019