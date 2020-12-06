Augusto Lopes, 87, husband of Maria do Ceu (Menino) Lopes, died Sat 11/28 at Catholic Memorial Home. Born in Vila de Rei, Portugal, son of the late Jose M Lopes & Luisa H Pires, he emigrated to Fall River in 1974. He worked in the local garment industry, retiring from the former Woodland Mfg. He and his wife loved spending time in his native village and enjoyed when family would visit them there. Besides his wife, of 63 years, he leaves: 4 children, Joe Lopes (wife Nely) of Westport, Alice Costa (late husband Alvin) of Tiverton, Isabel Kochman (partner Paul Jennings) of Westport, and Jack Lopes (wife Diane) of Millis; 7 grandchildren, Lindsey & Rachael Costa, Catrina & Jillian Lopes, Justin & Alyssa Kochman, and Jenny-Lee Lopes; many nieces & nephews. Also brother of the late Rev. Francisco Pires Lopes, a Jesuit Priest, Maria C Pires Lopes Igreja & Maria H Pires Lopes Regageles. Private service with Silva-Faria Funeral Home; Memorial Mass to be offered at a later time. To ensure family receives online condolences, please submit only to funeral home website www.silvafaria.com
.