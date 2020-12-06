1/1
Augusto Lopes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Augusto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Augusto Lopes, 87, husband of Maria do Ceu (Menino) Lopes, died Sat 11/28 at Catholic Memorial Home. Born in Vila de Rei, Portugal, son of the late Jose M Lopes & Luisa H Pires, he emigrated to Fall River in 1974. He worked in the local garment industry, retiring from the former Woodland Mfg. He and his wife loved spending time in his native village and enjoyed when family would visit them there. Besides his wife, of 63 years, he leaves: 4 children, Joe Lopes (wife Nely) of Westport, Alice Costa (late husband Alvin) of Tiverton, Isabel Kochman (partner Paul Jennings) of Westport, and Jack Lopes (wife Diane) of Millis; 7 grandchildren, Lindsey & Rachael Costa, Catrina & Jillian Lopes, Justin & Alyssa Kochman, and Jenny-Lee Lopes; many nieces & nephews. Also brother of the late Rev. Francisco Pires Lopes, a Jesuit Priest, Maria C Pires Lopes Igreja & Maria H Pires Lopes Regageles. Private service with Silva-Faria Funeral Home; Memorial Mass to be offered at a later time. To ensure family receives online condolences, please submit only to funeral home website www.silvafaria.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved