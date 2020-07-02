1/1
Aurelio R. Mello
Aurelio Roland Mello, 89, of Fall River, husband of the late Lorraine (Tavares) Mello, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 surrounded by his family. Roland worked as a Construction Forman in his earlier years. He was also a cook for A.R.A. Food Services and a Maintenance supervisor for Stanley Street Treatment and Resource Center. Roland, in his time, was a boxing fanatic and adored sharing stories with his nephews. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. He loved camping, cooking, swimming, fishing, telling jokes and spending time outdoors with family and friends. He leaves five children, Tara Mello (fianc Richard Martins) of Fall River, Lori Mello of Fall River, James Power (wife Maryann) of RI, Ronald Medeiros of FL and Darlene Jennings of FL; six grandchildren, Daryl Keyser, Corey Mello, Joel Tavares, Chrissy Medeiros, Father Jay Mello and Alan Mello; five great-grandchildren Aidan and Cory Mello, Jr., Cody, Evengeline and Samantha Armstrong; four siblings, Germaine Faria, Norman Mello, Natalie Yokell and Thomas Mello and many nieces and nephews, including a favorite niece, Jennifer Mello. He was the father of the late Robert Mello, the brother of the late Gil Mello and Carmela Moniz and the son of the late Gil and Adline (Pereira) Mello. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
