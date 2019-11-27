|
|
Austin J. OToole, Jr., 81, of Somerset, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. He was the husband of 58 years to Mary (McGowan) OToole. A lifelong resident of Somerset, Austin was born in Fall River to the late Austin J. OToole and Julia F. (OBrien) OToole. Mr. OToole attended the Village School and was a 1956 graduate of Somerset High School. He received his BA and MA degrees from the University of Rhode Island where he was the yearbook editor and a member of Theta Chi fraternity. He was an English teacher for 37 years in the Swansea school system, teaching at both Joseph Case Senior and Junior High schools until his retirement in 1999. Mr. OToole is survived by his wife Mary; sons John S. OToole of Fall River, Brendan M. OToole of New Bedford, and Brian A. OToole of Los Angeles, CA; daughters Elizabeth A. Doyle and her husband William of Maynard, Sarah L. OToole of Somerset, Catherine J. OToole of Washington D.C., and Rosemary A. OToole Foley and her husband John of Manchester, NH; grandchildren, Peter F. and Grace M. Doyle and Austin J. and Anna R. Divelbiss; a brother, Lawrence M. OToole of Uxbridge; a sister, Mary Elizabeth Killoran and her husband Joseph of Warwick, RI, and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours are Friday, November 29, 2019 from 10am-12pm at the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St. , Somerset, followed by a memorial service at 12pm . Interment will be at St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. Memorial donations will be welcomed to Case High Scholarship Trust, Inc. P.O. Box 33, Swansea MA 02777, or Somerset Berkley Education Foundation at SomersetBerkley EducationFoundation.org. For memorial register or facility directions go to: www. hathawayfunerals.com
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 27, 2019