Avelino Simoes, Jr., 81, of Westport passed away at home on Tuesday October 29, 2019. Born in Fall River, he was a son of the late Avelino and Beatrice (Botelho) Simoes and had lived most of his life in Westport. He was the husband of the late Dorothy M. (DeCosta) Simoes. Mr. Simoes served in the United States Air Force and was the owner of S&R Real Estate. He enjoyed going to yard sales, traveling to Maine and Florida and spending time with family and friends. Survivors include his children: Cheryl A. Senecal and her husband Steven R. of Somerset, Stephen M. Simoes and his wife Barbara of Fall River, Tammy J. Souza and her husband William Jr of Westport, Scott R. Simoes of Westport, Grandchildren: Nicole, Nicholas, Walter, Derek, Brittany, Justin, Megan & Destiny, Great Grandchildren: Hailey, Hayden, Hudson, Starlynn, Zachary, & Emily. Funeral Service to which family and friends are invited to will be Saturday November 2 at 10AM at Our Lady of Grace Church, Sandford Rd, Westport, MA. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Stafford Rd, Fall River. In Lieu of Flowers Donations may be sent to , 1324 Belmont St Suite 201-101, Brockton, MA 02301. www.southcoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 31, 2019