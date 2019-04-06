Avis A. (Brown) Harrington, age 85, of Fall River, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital, Fall River. She was the long-time companion of the late M. Robert Mannion. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Stuart D. and Ida (West) Brown, she was a life-long resident of the city. A graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, Class of 1952, she was an assistant preschool teacher for the City of Fall River for over 30 years before retiring. She loved animals and going to yard sales on the weekend. Survivors include: one daughter Carol Ann Rogers and her husband Roy of Fall River; one son, of David W. Harrington and his wife Sheila of Somerset; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late James E. Harrington and sister of the late Ralph Brown and Harriet Tripp. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Waring- Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River. Visitation, Sunday 3:00 to 6:00 PM. Burial in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. In lieu of flowers contributions in her honor may be made to Forever Paws Animal Shelter, 300 Lynwood St., Fall River, MA 02721. For tributes and/or directions, www.waring-sullivan.com. Published in The Herald News on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary