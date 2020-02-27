|
Balmeda (Souza) Pimental, age 70 of Fall River, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Herbert Pimental and the daughter of the late Manuel B. & Emily (Farias) Souza. Prior to retiring, Balmeda worked as a sewing machine operator for different Sewing Mills. She loved to read, sew, and making quilts. Most of all Balmeda loved to spend quality time with her family and friends. She is survived by her siblings: Emily Joseph, Maria Silvia, and John Souza all of Fall River; & many nieces and nephews. Balmeda was also the sister of the late Manny & Joseph Daniel. Balmedas funeral service will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Saturday, Feb. 29th at 9:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, F.R. Calling hours will be held on Friday, Feb. 28th from 4-7 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 27, 2020