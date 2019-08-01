|
Barbara A. Bogle of 538 Robeson Street, Fall River, died July 29, 2019, at age 87. A lifelong resident of Fall River, she attended city schools and graduated from Durfee High School in 1949 and Pembroke College in Brown University in 1953. After college, she began teaching kindergarten in the Fall River public school system, principally at the Dwelly and Osborne Schools. By the time of her retirement in 1997, she had become the longest serving teacher in the system, a fact of which she was very proud. She was a lifelong member of the Baptist Temple Church where she sang in the choir in her younger days, compiled and edited a history of the church, and served for many years as its clerk. She was also on the Boards of the Ninth Street Day Nursery and the Fall River Symphony, serving both organizations as clerk for many years. She was a member of Delta Kappa, which promotes the professional and personal growth of women educators. A daughter of the late Robert A. Bogle and Margaret C. Bogle, she is survived by a sister, Joanne B. Gerlach and husband John of Geneva, Illinois, and a brother, Robert A. Bogle Jr., and wife Betsy of Fearrington Village, North Carolina, as well as three nieces, a nephew, a great-niece and four great-nephews. A memorial service will be held in September. Interment will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place. www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019