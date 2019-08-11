|
|
Barbara Ann (Perry) Dias 85, of Tiverton, RI passed away on August 9th 2019. She was the widow of Mariano "Biff" Dias. Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late Gloria (Souza) and August Perry. She had formerly worked as a School Bus Driver in the Tiverton School System, also in the Lunch Program in Tiverton and as a waitress for the former Compton Cliffs Restaurant in Tiverton. She was a communicant of St. Theresa Parish and was a member of the Tiverton Senior Center. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Dean (Husband Donny) and her son Wayne Dias (Wife Susan) and was the mother of the late Randy Dias. She also leaves a granddaughter Christy Vieira and a sister Evelyn Silvia. In addition she is survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday from 5 to 8PM. Her Funeral will be held Wednesday at 8am from the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI with a 9am Mass at St. Theresa Church. Burial at Pocasset Hill. www.almeida-pocasset.com
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 11, 2019