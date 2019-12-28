|
Barbara A. (Smith) Drewniak, age 82, of Fall River, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Walter L. Drewniak, Jr., to whom she has been married for the past 60 years. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Henry and Hazel (Abbott) Smith, she was a lifelong resident of the city. She attended B.M.C. Durfee High School and worked as a Medical Secretary for many years. Barbara loved spending time with her family and travelling. She enjoyed going to the local casinos. She also adored her Labradoodle, Mya. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Elizabeth Marum and her husband William of Simpsonville, SC, Deborah Lake of Westport, Walter Drewniak III, and his wife Joan of Fall River; four grandchildren, Jared Marum, Corey Marum, Nicholas Lake and his wife Pauline, Allison Lake and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Henry Smith, Clinton Red Smith, Hazel Norbury and Eleanor Pelletier. Her Funeral will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00AM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River. Relatives and friends invited. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6Th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445 or to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Entombment in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 28, 2019