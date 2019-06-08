Barbara Ann (Pannoni) Dunse, age 86 of Fall River, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late James R. Dunse. Born in Fall River, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Barbara (Rogers) Pannoni, she was a lifelong resident of the city. Mrs. Dunse was employed with the Fall River School Department for many years at the Highland School and later at Durfee High School as the Assistant Coordinator for the Work Experience Program. Prior to that she had worked for Coca Cola and Berthas Bakery. Ann will be remember for the Italian meals she prepared for her family on Sundays, with recipes from Columbus Caf. She was an avid Yankees and Patriots fan, enjoyed traveling with her best friends Ed and Jan Dawson and always having a good time with lots of laughs. She is survived by two sons, Nicholas Ralph Dunse of Taunton and Robert W. Dunse and his wife Susan of fall River; four grandchildren Laura Dunse Reed, Robert W. Dunse II, Amanda Dunse and Jacob Dooley; six great grandchildren Vivian, Kamrin, Skyla, Trent, Xander and Imani; a sister Elena Caldeira and her husband Jimmy; a brother Nicholas Pannoni and his wife Jackie and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Dunse was the mother of the late James Jimmy Joe Dunse. Her funeral will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 9am from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10am in Blessed Trinity Parish 1340 Plymouth Ave., Fall River. Burial will take place in St. Patricks cemetery, Fall River. Visiting hours will be Sunday from 4 to 7pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her honor may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Salvation Army, 209 Bedford St., Fall River, MA 02720. For tributes and directions, please visit: www. waring-sullivan.com. Published in The Herald News on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary