Loving wife and mother, Barbara A. Lima, 70, of Fogland Road, Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 30, 2019, at Newport Hospital after a brief illness. Barbara was born in Fall River, MA to Thomas Dorsey and Rose (Wal) Dorsey. Barbara married Philip G. Lima on August 20, 1971, and they enjoyed 48 great years together. Barbara is survived by her husband, Philip of Tiverton, and her son, Philip G. Lima, Jr., and his wife Lisa, of Middletown. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Joann Dupres. Those who knew Barbara will recall her love of the beach, music, cooking, and most of all, the love she had for her husband and son. We will remember her endless laughter from time spent with Buddy- a Potter League rescue that gave her great joy. At the familys request, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contribution in Barbaras memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd #200, Framingham, MA 01701. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome. com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 4, 2019