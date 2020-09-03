1/
Barbara Ann Vincent
Barbara Ann (Sousa) Vincent, 85, of Tiverton, R.I., wife of John R. Vincent, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, August 31, 2020 in the comforts of her home. Born in Fall River, MA, she was a daughter of the late Frank B. Sousa, Sr. and the late Herminia A. (Medeiros) Sousa. She was a graduate of Esprito Santo School, Sacred Hearts Academy, and Katharine Gibbs. She was co-owner of Colonial Wholesale Beverage, the family business established by her father in 1938. Barbara resided in Fall River for most of her life, spending summers in Common Fence Point, and eventually moving to Tiverton in the mid-1990s. She was also a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua in Fall River for most of her life. Barbara adored her family and was the caretaker to many of them over the years. She enjoyed so many activities, including traveling, shopping, movies and theatre, taking pictures, cooking, dining, dancing, boating, camping, and reading. Barbara touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank all those who helped Barbara, especially her long-time caregiver, Liz. Besides her husband of 62 years, she leaves: her daughters, Joanne Vincent Isabel and her husband, Bruce, of Somerset, and Jana McHenry and her husband, Michael, of Fall River; two granddaugters, Jillian McHenry and Caitlin McHenry; two sister-in-laws, Edna Lacob and Helene Sousa; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews as well as a great-grandnephew. She was also the sister of the late Robert B. Sousa, Patricia A. Sousa, and Frank B. Sousa, Jr. Due to COVID-19, her funeral arrangements, under the care of the Silva-Faria Funeral Homes, are private. All are urged to express their sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that said condolences reach the family, please always make sure that submissions online are made directly through the funeral home's website (www.silvafaria.com) and not through a third party. Thank you!

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 3, 2020.
