Barbara Hawes

Barbara (Jerry) Hawes passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston, MA at the age of 70 years old. Lifted by her favorite songs and videos from grandchildren and so many friends and family during her final days, she died with grace and a warm smile, whispering in her final moments: ' You know, Ive been thinking. you really do love me.' 'Beeje' was married to Robert Hawes of Westport, MA for 45 years and enjoyed adding with a grin: 'and in love for 50' Born in Burlington, VT and daughter to the late Dr. Gerald J. Jerry, Chief of Radiology at Newburgh Hospital, and Genevieve P. Jerry, Barbara was raised in Yonkers and Cornwall - on - Hudson, NY. She spent 46 years in Westport, MA. A graduate of Cornwall Central High School, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Pre-Med at the University of Vermont, Class of 1971. She also completed one year towards a Masters Degree in Mathematics at Bridgewater State University. Barbara touched hundreds of lives with her contagious smile and laughter, playful humor, her jocular story-telling, productive creativity, genuine love for all her family and friends, and just good old-fashioned, 'full-of-life' fun. Barbaras passions were fueled and fired by arts and crafts, Christmas events, family, books and education, baking, music and flowers. Her creativity came to life in a number of heirloom artifacts. She founded S.E.A Designs to make quilts, skirts, and the reversible halter top from southeast Asian batik fabrics. She created extravagant and festive holiday dinners, and famous desserts from the British Baking Show. She took Nantucket basket weaving classes and wove numerous ice buckets, Easter baskets, picnic baskets and her most recent masterpiece, a Nantucket Baby Cradle, which she filled with her handmade knitted blankets, scarves and lambs wool sweaters. She opened her home each December with the tradition of illuminating not one, but three, Christmas trees joyously decorated with meaningful ornaments highlighting the spirit of the season. She enjoyed hosting mother - daughter Christmas tea parties with fine confections, and creating Christmas magic or the local community. Barbara was a behavioral counselor and a frequent Friends Academy substitute teacher. She sang the 'Requiem' in the New Bedford Choral Society and joined the Bell Choir at the United Congregational Church, Little Compton, RI. Her love of creating floral arrangements became a fine art after having worked at Sylvan Nursery and Sayles Livingston Design. Barbara founded with friend, Ada Snow, the Harbor Book Club in 2009, and was a life member and past President of the Fall River Friday Club (that meets on Thursday), a 100 year old womans literary group. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters: Heather S. Hawes and husband, David A. Dwyer, of Cohasset, MA and Jillian C. Hawes of Westport, MA; one sister, Jerylin A. Dali and husband, Richard Dali (Silver Spring, MD); two brothers: Dr. Paul S. Jerry and wife, Arlene Jerry and Dr. Gerald J. Jerry, Jr. and wife, Lisa Jerry, both of Saint Claire, MI; three grandchildren: Isabelle K., Beatrice C. and William H. Dwyer. Completing her family portrait are nieces: Amanda Dali (Boyds, MD), Melissa J. Lewis (Atlanta, GA) and Nicole and Christina Jerry (NYC); and nephews: Mark Dali (Catonsville, MD), Ryan Jerry (Raleigh, NC), Matthew Jerry (Tampa, FL), Christopher Jerry (Palm Beach, FL) and JayJay Jerry (Grosse Point, MI). Due to current restrictions a private family service will be held in Barbaras honor on Friday, September 4, 2020 at their boathouse on the Westport River. A special video of the service will be available for all to see. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to either the South Coast Artist, P.O. Box 3716, Westport, MA 02790 (please write Memorial Education Fund in check memo), or, The United Congregational Church of Little Compton, RI, P.O 506, Little Compton, RI 02837. To leave a note of condolence, www.waring-sullivan.com