Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Barbara J. Moniz Obituary
Barbara J. (Santos) Moniz, 72, of Westport passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Anne's Hospital. Born in Fall River, she was daughter of the late Frank H. Santos, Sr. and the late Ruth (Howarth) Santos. Survivors include her companion: Ralph Urban of Westport; a son: William "Bill" Moniz, Jr. and his wife Donna of Fall River; a daughter: Kelly J. Moniz of Fall River; a brother: Frank Santos, Jr. and his wife Sandra of Somerset; a sister: Judi Foster of Westport; several grandchildren; her former husband: William Moniz; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport at 10:00 A.M. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 - 8 P.M. Interment will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. For Directions gn the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 18, 2019
