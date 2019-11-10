|
Barbara Kosinski, 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on November 6, 2019. She was the wife if the late Eugene J. Kosinski, Sr. Barbara was born in Fall River and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Florence (Murphy) Perry. Barbara was employed as a Health Unit Coordinator at St. Annes Hospital in Fall River for over 30 years until her retirement. She also worked for Response Ambulance of Dartmouth as a clerk for several years after her retirement and wintered in Florida for many years\. Barbara enjoyed ceramics, playing cards, gardening and was a wonderful cook and caring mother and grandmother. She was always willing to help others in need and knitted scarves and hats for US Military men and women serving overseas. All were welcome in Barbaras home, wether it was for advice or for a home cooked meal. Barbara was everyones grandmother and was known affectionately as Mom K and Gram K. She will be remembered fondly as a kind and caring woman who cherished her faith and family She is survived by her children, Alison F. Viana and her husband John of Somerset, Judith A. Lopes and her husband Victor of Westport and Kenneth J. Kosinski of Somerset, step-son, Eugene Jr; grandchildren, Tina, Jeffrey, Kristine, Timothy, Amy, Caitlin, Joshua, Zane and McKenna; many great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a large and loving extended family. She was the mother of the late Barbara Laurianno, sister of the late Joanne Souza and grandmother of the late Michael Lopes and Kenneth Laurianno Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10am in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will follow in the St. Patrick Cemetery, Somerset. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 4-8pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453. To light a memorial candle, sign the online register or for directions, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 10, 2019