|
|
74, of Westport, peacefully passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Anne's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Roger A. LaPlante, they shared 54 years of marriage! Mrs. LaPlante was born in Fall River, daughter of the late William and Philomena (Botelho) Silvia and had been a longtime resident of Westport. She was a communicant of St. George Church, Westport. Survivors along with her husband include her 4 daughters: Kimberley Ouellette and her husband Steve of Westport, Christine Carter and her husband Glenn of Raynham, Karen Leach and her husband Bobby of Fall River and Kelli MacNeil and her husband Greg of Holden; a brother: William Silvia of Fall River; a sister: Paula Asselin of Attleboro; 7 grandchildren; 2 great granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Tuesday February 18, 2020 from the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. George Church, Westport at 10:00 A.M. Calling hours will be Monday from 4-7 P.M. Interment will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the of MA, 460 Totten Pond Rd., Suite 400, Waltham, MA 02451. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 15, 2020