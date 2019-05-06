|
Barbara M Scott, longtime Somerset resident, died May 1 2019 in Sarasota, Florida where she had lived since 2013. She was 95. Barbara was born Fall River in 1923 to Alice and Albert Duclos and grew up surrounded by loving aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents. She delighted in her high school years at Dominican Academy where she made lifelong friends. She was not as fond of her secre- tarial studies at Katherine Gibbs but they introduced her to an exciting position at the U.S. Navy Base at Newport during World War II. There she met Navy Chief Don Scott who courted her with horseback rides and picnics on the beach. They married in 1946, settled in Somerset and began a family which now stretches from Massachusetts to Washington, DC, to Florida to New Zealand. Barbara loved being matriarch of a family that includes children Wendy, Robin, and Brian; grandchildren Ted, Scott, Erica, Arielle, Sarah and Stephanie; their spouses Tom, Nat, Zeba, Tina, Mike, David, John, and Donna. She took infinite joy in her great-grandchildren Owen, Nick, Grace Barbara, Charlie, Vivienne, and Jack. And her favorite companion was her dear dog Lexi. Her faith was at the core of her life and she felt a call to help others. She was especially proud of her work as Pastoral Care Minister. She also helped many families through difficult times in her work at Hathaways Funeral Home. She was active in Somerset Womens Club, enjoyed amateur theatricals, attended every relatives piano and dance recitals, and discovered the fun of golf and international travel in middle age. Her funeral will be held Sat- urday, May 11, 2019 at 9 AM from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset with a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas More Church, Luther Ave., Somerset. Burial will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Relative and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Friday, 5-8 PM. Her family thanks devoted caregivers in Somerset and Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St Thomas More Church in Somerset or Sunnyside Foundation in Sarasota, Florida. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in The Herald News on May 6, 2019