Barbara (Morey) McCarthy, formerly of Swansea, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Catholic Memorial Home at age 85 after a long battle with Parkinsons Disease. She was the wife of the late John E. McCarthy, Jr. They were married for 63 years. Born in Acushnet, she was the daughter of the late Hartley and Diana (St. George) Morey. She spent most of her childhood in Central Falls and Providence, RI with her four siblings. She graduated from Hope High School in Providence and The Katherine Gibbs School. After raising six children, a feat in itself, she returned to the workforce to build a successful career as a secretary and advertising coordinator for Allied Signal in Pawtucket, RI, where she worked until her retirement in 1991. Her children and grandchildren will remember her best for her beautiful garden, and her penchant for feeding and caring for any animal that happened to wander into it. She loved the winters she spent on Sanibel Island in Florida, surrounded by family and the seashells she collected during walks on the beach. Barbara is survived by her six children, Joanne Furze and her husband Francis of N. Dighton, John E. McCarthy, III and his wife Connie of Beaufort, SC, Kathleen M. Penman and her husband Gordon of Boston, Paula J. McCarthy of Providence, Kevin P. McCarthy and his wife Patricia of Satellite Beach FL, and Stephen P. McCarthy and his wife Debra of Somerset, twelve grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one brother, Hartley D. Morey of Ft. Myers, FL, one sister, Patricia McGarty of N. Providence and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Wesley Morey and Faith Moura. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Patricks Church, 306 South St., Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial will take place in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to: Case High Scholarship Trust, Inc. P.O. Box 33, Swansea, MA 02777. Arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest. For tributes and directions: www.waring-sullivan.com. Published in The Herald News on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary