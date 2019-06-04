|
|
Barbara V. (Testa) Stockton, of Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea, passed away Wednesday afternoon, May 29, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center. She was the wife of the late Clifford E. Stockton. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Dominic and Cecelia (Extorowicz) Testa. She was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Swansea, and was a Third Order of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Mt. Carmel (lay Carmelites). Barbara was a social worker for many years with Massachusetts Commission for the Blind before retiring in 2005. Following her retirement, she worked in the gift store at the La Salette Shrine where she managed the book section for a time. She was the sister of Charles Testa, Michael Testa, Dennis Testa, Anthony Robert Testa, and of the late David Testa, Matthew Testa, Dominic Testa, John Testa and Gladys Benchsky; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and her friend Karen Langille. Calling hours will be held Sunday, June 2, from 4pm until 7pm in the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, June 3 at 10am in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Relatives and friends will meet directly at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are greatly appreciated to the Robert Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.
Published in The Herald News on June 4, 2019