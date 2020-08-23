Barry F. Beaulieu, 75, of Westport, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. He was the husband of Eileen P. (Partington) Beaulieu, they shared 54 years of marriage. Mr. Beaulieu was born in Fall River son of Edmond Beaulieu of Westport and the late Etta (Pettengill) Beaulieu and had been a lifelong resident of Westport. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served his country in the U.S. Navy. While deployed on the USS America CVA 66 Aircraft Carrier he was honored to be bestowed membership in the Order of Magellan with other distinguished individuals who circumnavigated the earth. Prior to his retirement, he was the owner/operator of the former Technical Graphic Services, Westport. He was a communicant of St. John the Baptist Church and a member of the American Legion Post 145, both of Westport. Survivors along with his wife and father include his 2 children: Sally E. Beaulieu of Westport and Barry F. Beaulieu II and his wife Michelle Durette of Westport; his granddaughter: Tayla Beaulieu; 2 brothers: Douglas Beaulieu and his wife Fran, and Joseph Beaulieu, both of Westport; 4 sisters: Ellen Duquette and her husband Ken of FL, Linda Beaulieu of Westport, Sally Barboza and her husband Chuck of FL and Mary Caouette , and her husband Chris of Portsmouth; and also several nieces, nephews and many great friends. He was the brother of the late Edmond Beaulieu, Jr. and Bruce Beaulieu In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611 or Westport Ambulance Fund, 54 Hix Bridge Road, Westport, MA 02790. Memorial Mass to which relatives and friends are invited will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Church, Westport at 10:00 A.M . Barry's Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed on the St. John the Baptist Westport Facebook page on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Family members are always grateful for relatives and friends wishing to make in-person expressions of kindness and support. If you are unable to do so, because of this pandemic or any other reason, all are urged to view the live stream that morning. Arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
