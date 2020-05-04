|
Beatrice A. Valiquette, 92, formerly of Fall River, passed away on April 23, 2020. She was the loving wife of Joseph H. Valiquette, with whom she shared 69 years of marriage. Beatrice was born in Portsmouth, RI. and was the daughter of the late Macy Lema and Jesse (Medeiros) Lema and step-daughter of Eva (Viera) Lema. Beatrice was a longtime communicant of the former Norte Dame Church in Fall River and was a member of the Flint Seniors of Fall River. Beatrice was an avid reader and enjoyed keeping up on current events in the news. She also enjoyed going out to eat and the annual family trip to Poland Spring, ME. Beatrice was a kind and reserved woman who enjoyed the comforts of home and being surrounded by those she loved. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Dianne Doyle and her husband Charles of Swansea, Joanne Sharp and her husband William of Narragansett and Ann Marie Valiquette and her companion Joseph Miranda of Fall River; siblings, Richard Lema and his wife Lena of Tiverton, Evelyn Moretti and her late husband Louis of Auburn, NY, Lorraine Woodkirk and her husband Ronald of IL. and Rita Heck and her husband WIlliam of FL; seven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Donald J. Valiquette and sister of the late Irene Reid. Her funeral service will be live-streaming at 11a.m. on May 8, 2020 from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset. Please go to her tribute page at www.hathawayfunerals.com to view the service or to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Herald News on May 4, 2020