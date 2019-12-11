|
|
Beatrice (Guay) DeMarco, 98, of Somerset passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Thomas DeMarco. Born in Webster, MA, daughter of the late Henry Guay and Bernadette (LaForest) Roberts, she lived most of her life in Fall River prior to settling in Somerset 30 years ago. Beatrice had been a dietary aid at Fall River Manor and prior to that had worked in the textile manufacturing industry. She enjoyed BINGO, playing cards and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Phyllis M. Preble and her husband Stephen of Somerset, James DeMarco and his wife Barbara of Somerset, Robert DeMarco and his wife Nancy of Sebring, FL and William DeMarco of Fall River; four grandchildren, Catherine Ramirez, Cheryl Sasse, Sean Preble and Todd Preble; seven great grandchildren, Angela, Andrew, Brendon, Nicholas, Allyson, Chase and Haley and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. DeMarco was the mother of the late Thomas DeMarco, grandmother of the late Richard DeMarco, great grandmother of the late Ryan and sister of the late William Roberts, Laura McNulty and Rita Renaud. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9-11am in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton, St., Somerset with a service at 11am. Interment in Nathan Slade Cemetery, Somerset will be private. For memorial register or facility directions go to, www.hathawayfunerals.com.. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 55 W. Walker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, Il 60601.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 11, 2019