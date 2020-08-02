1/1
Beatrice M. Valton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice M. Valton, 98, of Somerset, wife of the late Joseph V. "Gee Gee" Valton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Clifton Rehabilitation Nursing Home after a long illness. Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Manuel Cabral Medeiros and the late Maria Conceicao (Sardinha) Medeiros. Prior to her retirement she worked at Louis Hand as a floor lady for many years. Beatrice had excellent work ethics and a commitment to be the best at whatever job she held. Because of that, she accomplished many things while raising her son, her two daughters, and several nieces and nephews in an exemplary manner. She successfully and proudly managed Cabrals Variety for over twenty-five years. Beatrice also worked for NEP as head meat cutter and then at then at Louis Hand as floor lady where she formed life-long friendships. Other accomplishments that Beatrice was extremely proud of was becoming one of the first females in the city to acquire a drivers license back in 1950, one of the first female traffic crossing guards hired by the City of Fall River, and the first Portuguese president of Pine St. school P.T.A. She leaves: her loving children, Robert J. Valton and his wife, Carol, and Kathleen Ouellette and her husband, Paul, both of Fall River; son-in-law, Andrew Gardella; ten grandchildren, Kelly Borkman, Timmy R. Valton, Thomas Valton, Renee Manso, Stacey Fitzgerald, Pauline King, Christopher Ouellette, Dominic Gardella, Jamie Gardella, and Robert Gardella; thirteen great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Angela C. Medeiros and her husband, Manuel; and many nieces and nephews, including Michael Guimond, David Guimond, John Guimond, William Guimond, Joanne Haskins, and Carol Rezenovitch, all of whom she raised. She was also the mother of the late Mary E. Gardella and sister of the late Mary C. Medeiros, Mary Medeiros, Mary C. Guimond, and Manuel "Whoop" Medeiros. Her Funeral arrangements, under the care of the Silva-Faria Funeral Homes, were private. All are urged to please express their sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that said condolences reach the family, please always make sure that submissions online are made directly through the funeral homes website at (www.silvafaria.com) and not through a third party. Thank you!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Somerset
84 County St.
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-5672
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Somerset

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 1, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family. I worked with Beatrice for years. She was a wonderful person. She was well loved at Louis Hand.
Marilyn Ahaesy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved