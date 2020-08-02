Beatrice M. Valton, 98, of Somerset, wife of the late Joseph V. "Gee Gee" Valton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Clifton Rehabilitation Nursing Home after a long illness. Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Manuel Cabral Medeiros and the late Maria Conceicao (Sardinha) Medeiros. Prior to her retirement she worked at Louis Hand as a floor lady for many years. Beatrice had excellent work ethics and a commitment to be the best at whatever job she held. Because of that, she accomplished many things while raising her son, her two daughters, and several nieces and nephews in an exemplary manner. She successfully and proudly managed Cabrals Variety for over twenty-five years. Beatrice also worked for NEP as head meat cutter and then at then at Louis Hand as floor lady where she formed life-long friendships. Other accomplishments that Beatrice was extremely proud of was becoming one of the first females in the city to acquire a drivers license back in 1950, one of the first female traffic crossing guards hired by the City of Fall River, and the first Portuguese president of Pine St. school P.T.A. She leaves: her loving children, Robert J. Valton and his wife, Carol, and Kathleen Ouellette and her husband, Paul, both of Fall River; son-in-law, Andrew Gardella; ten grandchildren, Kelly Borkman, Timmy R. Valton, Thomas Valton, Renee Manso, Stacey Fitzgerald, Pauline King, Christopher Ouellette, Dominic Gardella, Jamie Gardella, and Robert Gardella; thirteen great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Angela C. Medeiros and her husband, Manuel; and many nieces and nephews, including Michael Guimond, David Guimond, John Guimond, William Guimond, Joanne Haskins, and Carol Rezenovitch, all of whom she raised. She was also the mother of the late Mary E. Gardella and sister of the late Mary C. Medeiros, Mary Medeiros, Mary C. Guimond, and Manuel "Whoop" Medeiros. Her Funeral arrangements, under the care of the Silva-Faria Funeral Homes, were private. All are urged to please express their sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that said condolences reach the family, please always make sure that submissions online are made directly through the funeral homes website at (www.silvafaria.com
) and not through a third party. Thank you!