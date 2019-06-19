|
|
Beatrice (Arbour) Parrott, a professional baseball player from the All American Girls Professional Baseball League, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10 2019, in Fall River, Massachusetts. Beatrice was well known and loved by many for her warm spirit, big heart and quick wit. She was 98. Beatrice was born in Gaspe, Quebec, on December 2, 1920 the daughter of the late Clovis and Zelia (Roy) Arbour. She emigrated to Somerset as a child and was iconic in the development of local sports teams for girls. In 1947, Bea went on to play for the Racine Bells in the All American Girls Professional Baseball League. Her crowning sports moment came when she and all other women under contract were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY. In 1952 she married Donald Parrott. They then built their home in Somerset and had 4 children. Bea was the first local female milkman, and she drove a school bus for Somerset Public Schools. Beatrice had a green thumb and an abiding love of nature that she passed on to many of her relations. She is predeceased by her husband Donald, daughter Susan Parrott Branco, and her siblings Roland, Concorde and Louis. Beatrice is survived by her sons Mike Parrott, Don Parrott, and Bill Parrott and myriad grandchildren and great grandchildren who are grateful to have loved her and to have been guided by her good-humored example. In accordance with her wishes she will be cremated and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00AM in St. Louis deFrance Church, Swansea followed by interment in Nathan Slade Cemetery, Somerset. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30AM in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset. For memorial register or facility directions go to, www.hathawayfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in Beas name to the or to the Women's Sports Foundation.
Published in The Herald News on June 19, 2019