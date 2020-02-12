Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michaels Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadina Pimentel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadina Pimentel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernadina Pimentel Obituary
Bernadina do Carmo Arruda Pimentel, age 89, passed away on Friday February 7, 2020. Born in Porto Formoso, Sao Miguel, Acores she was the daughter of the late Caetano and Margarida (Arruda) Pimentel and the wife of the late Artur L. Pimentel. Bernadina enjoyed shopping, cooking, knitting, sewing and crocheting. She is survived by her children: Emanuel Pimentel of O Porto Portugal, Ernestine Ribeiro (husband Emiliano) of Fall River, Mary D.J. Vezina (husband Donald) of Fall River, Nancy B. Martinez (husband Jose) of VA, and Sandra Pacheco (husband Jose) of Fall River, sister: Maria de Luz Cabral, 14 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Caetano Pimentel, Mary Rogers Machado, Jose Pimentel and was the grandmother of the late Sarah and Michael. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Friday, February 14th here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michaels Church at 10 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours on Thursday, February 13th from 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernadina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -