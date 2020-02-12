|
|
Bernadina do Carmo Arruda Pimentel, age 89, passed away on Friday February 7, 2020. Born in Porto Formoso, Sao Miguel, Acores she was the daughter of the late Caetano and Margarida (Arruda) Pimentel and the wife of the late Artur L. Pimentel. Bernadina enjoyed shopping, cooking, knitting, sewing and crocheting. She is survived by her children: Emanuel Pimentel of O Porto Portugal, Ernestine Ribeiro (husband Emiliano) of Fall River, Mary D.J. Vezina (husband Donald) of Fall River, Nancy B. Martinez (husband Jose) of VA, and Sandra Pacheco (husband Jose) of Fall River, sister: Maria de Luz Cabral, 14 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Caetano Pimentel, Mary Rogers Machado, Jose Pimentel and was the grandmother of the late Sarah and Michael. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Friday, February 14th here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michaels Church at 10 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours on Thursday, February 13th from 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 12, 2020