Bernard J. McDonald, 89, husband of Joan (Laliberte) McDonald, passed away surrounded by family on 3/8. Son of the late Bernard and Loretta (Lupien) McDonald. An athlete while at Durfee, he was a member of its championship basketball team, winning the 1948 New England Regionals as well as receiving county and state honors - upon graduating, he earned a basketball scholarship to BU, and was later inducted into Durfees Sports Hall of Fame. An Army veteran, he served in the Korean Conflict with the 22 nd Infantry. A boilermaker with Union Local #29 for many years, he had also worked at National Cash. Register in Manhattan, NY. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge #118 of Fall River. He enjoyed spending time at Bakers Beach with his wife & daughter and loved going on annual vacations to Aruba. For many years he also enjoyed meeting his brothers, brothers-in-law and friends at Highland Spa and McDonalds for morning coffee to engage in animated discussions on sports, politics and current events. Besides his wife, of 60 years, he leaves: children, Bernard J. McDonald (wife Michelle), Brian P. McDonald (wife Lizabeth), Brendan J. McDonald (wife Lisa), Karen McDonald & Jacqueline Gaspar (husband Jeffrey); siblings, William McDonald (wife Nan) and Mary Elizabeth "Mary Lib" Hargraves (husband Robert); siblings-in-law, Patricia Johnston (husband Thomas), Claudette Correiro (late husband John) & Anne Leonard; grandchildren, B.J. (fiance Allyson Pereira), Kate (husband Ruben Resendes), Brian, John Paul, Brendan II, Reagan, Greta, and Graham; great granddaughter, Ainsley; and many nieces & nephews. He was also brother of the late Loretta McMurray (late husband George), Barbara Shea (late husband Arthur), Patricia Barrar (late husband William), Nancy Farrissey (late husband Andrew), Susan Coombes (husband William of Somerset), and J. Barry McDonald (late wife Gabrielle); and brother-in-law of the late Noella Bolin. Memorial Gathering Friday morning 8:30-10:30 in Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St, at 11. In lieu of flowers, donations to Boys & Girls Club of Fall River, 803 Bedford St, PO Box 5155, Fall River, MA 02723. To ensure the family receives online condolences, submit only to funeral home website www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 11, 2020