Bernard T. Kelly, age 85 of Fall River, passed away on Easter Sunday, Apr. 12th at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Pauline (Pacheco) Kelly and the son of the late Bernard F. & Helen (Regan) Kelly. Bernie was a US Marine Corp veteran of the Korean Conflict and a retired Control Officer for the Newport Naval Base. He was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, and loved to spend quality time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchild. In addition to his beloved wife of 54 blissful years, Bernie is survived by his 3 children: Paul T. Kelly of Portsmouth, RI, Patrick B. Kelly of Somerset, and Stacy A. Campanelli of Fall River; 5 grandchildren: Josh, Kyle, Shane, Melanie, and Kristin; 1 great grandchild; many nieces and nephews. Bernie was also the brother of the late Joseph Kelly, Olive Champoux, and Angela Maitland. Due to the new restrictions implemented by Gov. Baker and the Diocese of Fall River in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Bernies funeral services will be private for the Immediate Family only. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.rogersfuneral.com. Private arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 14, 2020