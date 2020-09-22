Bernard V. Swales Jr., 83, of West Greenwich, and formerly of Swansea, MA, passed away at the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center in Providence on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Doris A. (Dupont) Swales for 60 years. Born in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Bernard V. Swales Sr. and Florence (Bouchard) Swales. Bernard graduated from B.M.C. Durfee High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Textile Technology from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. Bernard was an accomplished Sales Representative in the textile industry for an amazing 62 years until his recent illness. He was a member of several textile associations and groups throughout his long career including the Southern New England Textile Association and the New England Yarn Peddlers Association of which he was a past president. Bernard proudly served his Country as a member of the United States Army Reserves from 1961 - 1966. He was an avid golfer and a devoted Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. Bernard and his good friend Shaun were fortunate enough to be in attendance at Fenway Park when the Red Sox won the final game of the World Series in 2013. He loved his many pet dogs and grand dogs. He was the father of Cheryl A. Woulfe (James) of Barrington, Lynne M. Arabian (Jason) of West Greenwich, Jo-Anne Arruda of Clifton Park, NY, Geoffrey W. Swales (Elizabeth) of Apex, NC, and Sandra D. Swales of Chicago, IL. Bernard was the grandfather of James Woulfe, Meaghan Woulfe-Noonan, Ana Woulfe, Benjamin McIntyre, Rebecca Arabian, Rachel Arabian, George Arruda, Whitney Leary, Mackenzie Arruda, Luke Buss, Colin Swales and Connor Swales. He was the great-grandfather of Eleanor Arruda, Georgie Arruda, Parker McIntyre, Weylin Woulfe, Waverley Woulfe, Patrick Leary, and Mason Messier. He was the brother of the late Doris A. Estes. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Dellene Dupont and Rosalind Dupont, and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the Pandemic, Services will be private. Please omit flowers. Memorial donations to the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated. Arrangements are with the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. iannottifh.com
.