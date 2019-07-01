The Herald News Obituaries
|
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple Beth El Cemetery
North Main Street
Fall River, MA
Shiva
Following Services
the family home
1576 Highland Avenue
Fall River, MA
Bernice Dubitsky Obituary
Bernice (Robinovitz) Dubitsky, 100, of Fall River, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Carlton Dubitsky. Bernice was born in Fall River the daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Kamiakovitz) Robinovitz. She was a graduate of BMC Durfee High School class of 1936. Mrs. Dubitsky raised her family and then earned her Bachelors degree in Education from UMASS Dartmouth. Mrs. Dubitsky worked for the Fall River School Department as a tea- cher for over ten years, retiring many years ago. Bernice was a member of Temple Beth El. Mrs. Dubitsky was also a member of the Fall River Country Club. She was an avid reader who enjoyed traveling, golfing, playing bridge and most importantly being with her family. Survivors are a son: Stanley Dubitsky and his wife Estee of Bedford, MA; four grandchildren: Stephanie, Julie, Rebecca, and Lake; six great grandchildren: Benjamin, Nate, Noah, Ava, Lyla and Carter; a son in law: Lake Poland of Proctor- ville, OH; along with several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Louise Poland and was also pre deceased by several siblings. A Graveside Service to which relatives and friends are invited to attend,will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 1pm in the Temple Beth El Cemetery, North Main Street, Fall River. Shiva will follow immediately following the service until 5pm at the family home, 1576 Highland Avenue, Fall River, MA. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, cemetery directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 673-0781. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River.
Published in The Herald News on July 1, 2019
