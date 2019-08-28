|
Bernice McAlevey, 69, of Rehoboth passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Bernard F. McAlevey and Shirley M. (Bernardo) Smialek. Bernice worked as a registered nurse at Truesdale Health in Fall River, and later at Taunton State Hospital, retiring in 1998. Bernice enjoyed being outdoors, hiking, and mountain climbing. Bernice leaves behind her son, Wayne P. Geary of Rehoboth; siblings Janice Warner and her husband Richard of Rehoboth, and Roger McAlevey and his wife Sherri of Milsboro, Delaware, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her close friends Anthony Gomes, and Celia Gomes. A Funeral Service for Bernice will be held at the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St, Somerset on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 7pm. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, August 29 from 4-7pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Good Samaritans at www.samaritanshope.org/donate/, or to the Salvation Army at give.salvationarmyusa.org/.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 28, 2019