Bernice S. Sandy (Kimpel) Lambert, 71, of Fall River passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Fall River Health Care. She was born in Fall River a daughter of the late Allen E. and Dorothy (Benevides) Kimpel and had lived most of her life in Fall River. Mrs. Lambert worked at Corrigan Mental Health in Fall River. Sandy was a member of Townhouse Club House Fall River. Survivors include a son: Richard Rickey Lambert of Fall River; a daughter: Renee Lambert of Fall River; 2 brothers: Richard Kimpel of Swansea & her twin brother Brunell Kimpel of Fall River; a sister: Judith Marcione Cote of Fall River; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; 1 great great grandchild on the way; several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Kimberly F. Lambert and the sister of the late William DeMello. Services to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Friday at 10:00 A.M. at the SOUTH COAST FUNERAL HOME, 1555 Pleasant Street, Fall River. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be Thursday from 5:00 | 8:00 P.M. www.SouthCoastFuneral Home.com
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 19, 2019