Bertha A. Lawlor

Bertha A. Lawlor Obituary
Bertha A. (Gromada) Lawlor, 95, of 31 Howe St., Fall River, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Ludwika "Louise" (Szeregowicz) Gromada and had been a lifelong resident of this city. Mrs Lawlor was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Church where she was a member of the Senior Club. She enjoyed Polish dancing, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her son: Thomas F. Lawlor (wife Mary Ann) of Fall River; daughter Nancy Lew (husband Ken) of Brookline, Mass; her grandchildren: Thomas, Nathan, Christopher and Alicia; her great-grandchildren: Travis and Lainie; and her nephew Edward Gromada (wife Madeline). She was the sister of the late Joseph, Frank and Anelia Gromada. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 18, 2019
