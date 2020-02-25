Home

Boyko Memorial Funeral Home
709 Broadway
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 678-5121
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
Boyko Memorial Funeral Home
709 Broadway
Fall River, MA 02724
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Rockland St.
Fall River, MA
View Map

Bertha Fournier

Bertha Fournier Obituary
Bertha (Viveiros) Fournier, 87, of Fall River passed away February 21, 2020 at Kimwell Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Veronica (Ozimeck) Viveiros and had been a lifelong resident of the city. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held February 27, 2020 at 9 a.m. from the Boyko Memorial Funeral Home, 709 Broadway, Fall River, MA. 02724 . Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, Rockland St. Fall River, Ma. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River, Ma. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. www.BoykoMemorial.com
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 25, 2020
