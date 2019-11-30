|
Bertha M. (Jalbert) Jarabek, 86, of Fall River passed away November 24, 2019 at Country Gardens Health and Rehabilitation Center in Swansea. She was the loving wife of the late Edward J. Jarabek. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Albert Jalbert and Bertha (Ballard) Rioux and had spent her life in the Fall River/Tiverton area. Mrs. Jarabek was a communicant of the former Immaculate Conception Church. She worked at the former Firestone plant where she met Edward, the love of her life and later married. She also worked as a CNA for Catholic Memorial Home for many years prior to her retirement. She loved watching Western Movies, Boston Red Sox baseball games, crocheting, day trips to the casinos, word search, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family and beloved cat Cleo. She also enjoyed spending time at New England Dragway watching her son's race. Survivors include her sons: Edward A. Jarabek, Sr. and Paul J. Jarabek of North Port, FL, Bruce J. Jarabek and Jason E. Jarabek, both of Fall River; her daughter: Lisa A. Jarabek-Tavares of Fall River; 9 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Evelyn Laliberte, Rose Levesque, Agnes Savage, Antone Miranda and Armand (Mickey) Miranda. She will be deeply missed by the people whose lives she touched. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 9 AM from the South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant St. Fall River, MA 02723 followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 AM at Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St, Fall River, MA 02720. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Monday from 5-8 PM.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 30, 2019