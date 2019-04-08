Home

Services
Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel
458 Hope Street
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-8094
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Congregation Tifereth Israel
145 Brownell Ave
New Bedford, MA
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dr. and Mrs. Jack Howard
Shiva
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Nora and Louis Gitlin
Shiva
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nora and Louis Gitlin
Dr. Bertram Elliot Howard, 96, of North Dartmouth, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. Born in New Bed- ford, MA, a son of the late Jacob and Dora (Shill) Horvitz. He is preceded in passing by his wife, Zelda (Krellen- stein) Howard; and son, Robert J. Howard. Dr. Howard was a preem- inent physician in the community and the founder of The Stroke Program at St. Lukes Hospital. Dr. Howard also had a long affiliation with the and served as the President of the Massachusetts chapter. He was a member of Congregation Tifereth Israel, New Bedford, MA. He was a lifetime fan of all the Boston sports teams. Dr. Howard is survived by his loving children, Dr. Jack Howard and his wife Leslie of Dartmouth, Nora J. Howard-Gitlin and her husband Louis of Providence, RI, and Alan Howard and his wife Patti of Bedford, NY; and his devoted grandchildren, Alex, Jeremy, Lauren, Zachary, Ariel, Jessie, Nick and Tommy; and his great grandson, Lior. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, April 8th at Congregation Tifereth Israel, 145 Brownell Ave., New Bedford with interment in Plainville Cemetery, New Bedford. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the . Shiva will be observed at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Jack Howard on Monday from 7-9PM and at the home of Nora and Louis Gitlin on Tuesday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 8, 2019
