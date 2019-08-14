|
Retired Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant Bertrand A. Al Caron, 90, of Fall River, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Fall River Jewish Home. He was the husband of the late Violet (Plourde) Caron. Bertrand was born in Fall River the son of the late Donat and Flora (Michaud) Caron. He attended Msgr Prevost High School and then served his country with the United States Army during WWII. Mr. Caron then served the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as a State Trooper for nineteen years, retiring in the late 70s as a Lieutenant. While working for the State Police, Mr. Caron earned his associates degree in criminal justice from Bristol Community College. After retiring, Al owned and operated A1 Pet Grooming in Fall River. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking and snowmobiling. Mr Caron was a passionate New England Sports fan who cherished the time he spent with his family. The Caron family would like to thank the staff at the Fall River Jewish Home for the exceptional care they provided to Al and his family. Survivors are a son: Richard Caron and his wife Jane of Fall River; a daughter: Donna Raftery of Portsmouth; grandchildren: Daniel Raftery, Jeffrey Caron and his wife Rebecca; Julie Silvia and her husband Jared; great grandchildren: Landry and Charles Caron, Violet, Mitchell and Andrew Silvia; a sister: Diane Pavao of Westport; along with several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Rita Torrance, Roger and Gerald Caron. Calling Hours for Mr. Caron will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9:30am to 11:30am with a Funeral Service following at 11:30am in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial to follow with Military Honors in Notre Dame Cemetery Fall River. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 673-0781. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to the Fall River Jewish Home, 538 Robeson Street, Fall River, MA 02720.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 14, 2019