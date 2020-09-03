1/1
Betty G. Stiles
Betty G. Stiles, 90, of Swansea and Englewood, FL, passed away August 31, 2020. Wife of the late Allan W. Stiles, mother of Stephanie Eddleston and her husband Mark of Coventry, Laura Stiles and her companion Richard Costello of Johnston, Mark Stiles of Raynham, sister of Marilyn Mauzy and Nancy Gookins and her husband Hank and grandmother of Joshua, Justin, and Lindsay Stiles. She was a teacher at the White Church Day School and also Church Secretary for the First Christian Congregational Church in Swansea. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, her funeral and burial will be private. For the full obituary or to send a tribute, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 3, 2020.
