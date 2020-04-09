|
Betty J. (Hart) McGill, 91, a longtime resident of Somerset, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 in the Clifton Nursing Center, Somerset. She was the widow of John C. McGill. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late George Hart and the late Hannah (Greenhalgh) Hart, she was a 1946 graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School. She worked in the office of the former Montaup Electric Co., Somerset for several years and later worked in the cafeteria of the B.M.C. Durfee High School for more than 20 years. Throughout her life she was devoted to family and the nurturing of her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Church of Our Saviour, Somerset. After retirement, she and her husband spent many winters together in Brooksville, FL. She is survived by two sons, John C. McGill and his wife Nancy of Somerset, and Mark A. McGill and his wife Gail of Raynham; also three grandchildren, Laura, Alyson and Ashley. She was also preceded in death by a brother George Hart and a sister Mildred Hart. Funeral services will be held privately with the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annelle Delorme-Hagerman Food Pantry, c/o Church of Our Saviour, 2112 County Street, Somerset, MA 02726. To leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals. com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 9, 2020